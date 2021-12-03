Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Out To Binge!

New Delhi: The last volume of Netflix’s popular thriller series Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel in Spanish is out now. Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media, the show wrapped production on its last chapter on May 14. The first volume of season 5 had premiered on September 3 this year.

In the last season, the death of Tokyo had left the characters as well as the fans shocked and emotional. In the final season, her death along with Nairobi’s death is expected to have an impact on the crew’s psyche. Will the heist crew die or survive?– This is the question hanging as the only thing keeping Tamayo from sending the full force of the police and army is the Gold that’s being held hostage.

Similar to the previous 4 seasons of the series, Money Heist Season 5, Volume 2, will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages in India.

Money Heist Season 5 Vol 2: Full list of episodes

Episode 6 – Válvulas de Escape / Escape Valves

Episode 7 – Ciencia Ilusionada / Wishful Thinking

Episode 8 – La teoría de La elegancia / The Theory of Elegance

Episode 9 – Lo Que Se Habla En La Cama / Pillow Talk

Episode 10 – Una Tradición Familiar / A Family Tradition

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

The Famous Series Stars:

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo

Álvaro Morte as The Professor

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Rio

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholm

Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

Belén Cuesta as Manila

Enrique Arce as Arturo

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Luka Peros as Marseille

Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo

and José Manuel Poga as Gandía

New to Money Heist season five cast are Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and the Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Española).

It is pertinent to mention that the robbery series has also won critical acclaim for its plot, interpersonal drama, and directing.

Moreover, La Casa de Papel Part five becomes was watched via way of means of sixty-nine million Netflix families withinside the first 4 weeks after the season’s launch in September.