Declaring Jawan’s 1000cr party venue, SRK says “Pathaan ke ghr mein aur kahaan!!!”

Basking in the roaring success of the massive hit of ‘Jawan’, fans across the world are treating the film as nothing less than a celebration.

As the superstar always interacts with his fans from time to time, fans who are still in complete aww of the film, continuously flood SRK’s twitter with their love, excitement and curiosity to the tea. One such recent question from the viral #AskSRK trend is now making rounds all over the internet.

Leaving absolutely speechless with this one time experience of a film, one such user asked Shah Rukh Khan about the location for the 1000Cr success party for Jawan. The reply to which is winning and catching everyone’s attention and how, SRK replies, “Pathaan ke ghr mein aur kahaan!!!” #Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

