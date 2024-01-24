Dayana Yastremska Becomes Second Qualifier To Reach Australian Open Semifinal

Melbourne: Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska cruised past unseeded Czech Linda Noskova on Wednesday to become just the second women’s qualifier in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open.

In searing conditions on Rod Laver Arena, the world number 93 broke three times to win 6-3, 6-4 in 78 minutes and set up a last-four clash against unseeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya or Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen.

Yastremska is the first women’s qualifier to reach the last four at the season-opening Grand Slam since Australia’s Christine Matison in 1978.

“It’s nice to make history because at that time I was not born, I’m 2000,” she said. “I’m super-happy, very tired.”

<>

</>