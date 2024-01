Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Parakram Diwas sand art at Red Fort garners praises from PM Modi

New Delhi: A magnificent sand art of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by international sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik at Lal Qila in Delhi earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Feeling honoured!

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji visited and appreciated my sand art of Netaji Subash chandra Bose on #ParakramDiwas at Red Fort #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/CqVOepiy0U — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 24, 2024

Pattnaik’s sand art of Netaji was based on Subhas Chandra Bose’ birth anniversary yesterday which has been observed by Parakram Diwas.

In a tweet, Pattnaik wrote, “Feeling honoured! Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji visited and appreciated my sand art of Netaji Subash chandra Bose on #ParakramDiwas at Red Fort #Delhi.”

Notably, 8 tonnes of sand and 500 steel bowls were used to create the 7-feet tall sand sculpture at the Red Fort.