Danish Siddiqui, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer, Killed In Afghanistan

Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when the chief photographer of Reuters Danish Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar. He had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

Siddiqui was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis, a series described by the judging committee as “shocking photographs that exposed the world to the violence Rohingya refugees faced in fleeing Myanmar”.

A Reuters photographer since 2010, Siddiqui’s work spanned the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes. In recent months, his searing photographs capturing the coronavirus pandemic in India have been published across the world.