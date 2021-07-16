Odisha Approves Action Plan For Modernization Of Prisons

Cuttack: The Odisha Government has approved action plan 2021-2022 for modernization of prisons across the state. As mandated under strategic renovation and implementation of technology; Prisons Organisation had submitted comprehensive proposal incorporating 5T mandates for consideration and approval by Government.

Under the State Sector Scheme of programme expenditure, the state government had earlier approved capacity building of various jails to take care of over-congestion of prisons (2209 extra capacity being created in 2021-2022).

As per approved action plan, deep search metal detectors will be procured for all Circle Jails, District Jails and few sensitive jails in the first phase. This will help in detection of aided concealed mobile phones, chargers, sim cards etc.

As per the recommendation of D.G. & I.G. Conference, Pilot project has been approved by Government for procurement and use of 20 body-worn cameras (Choudwar and Bhubaneswar) for the first time. In subsequent phases, it can be expanded to other jails after assessment of utility. Body-worn Cameras would be extremely helpful to keep a secret watch on the activities of hard-core criminals and suspects inside the prisons.

Towards corrective measures for prisoners, Government have sanctioned Oil processing units for 22 jails with a view to generating revenue for convicts as well as providing unadulterated edible oil to the public at outside sale counters of jails.

Towards modernization of farming of various district jails, Government have approved procurement of power tillers (15 jails).

Looking at the public appreciation of food processing units of Bhubaneswar Jail, proposal for setting up food processing units in 30 district headquarter jails has been approved.

Towards healthcare of sick prisoners as well as for supply of large scale cooked food for prisoners, multipurpose e-rickshaws are being procured for 40 jails.

For maintenance of hygiene inside jails, bush cutters are being procured for various jails.

Considering the overpopulation of jails and noticeable climatic changes in recent years, proposal was submitted to Government for provisioning of Sun Stroke wards within existing hospitals/wards. Government has approved installation of Air Conditioners in these Sun-Stroke wards towards the healthcare of prisoners during extreme summer as well as during treatment of seriously ailing patients.

ECG machines are being procured for few jails additionally. Besides above new hospitals are going to be constructed at following jails- Bhubaneswar- 20 bedded; Padmapur, Jagatsinghpur, Sorada and G.Udayagiri- 10 bedded each) in 2021-2022.

Age-old and dysfunctional CCTV network systems will be upgraded or replaced in selected jails on a security and need basis.

Organic compost machines had been provided to important jails in 2021-2021. Additionally, the Government have approved use of scrubbers, dry cleaning machines, floor cleaning machines towards maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness of jail wards.

Towards technological up-gradation, and in-house communication, intercom facilities for 24 jails will be installed as per the approved action plan.

Provisions have been made for upgradation of Video Conferencing facilities in 13 jails.