Dabur launches “Dabur Himalayan Shilajit” this Prime Day!

Kolkata: India’s leading science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd today announced the extension of its Most Trusted Healthcare/ Energiser brand Dabur Shilajit with the launch of ‘Dabur Himalayan Shilajit’ during Prime Day on Amazon.in, a natural health booster to improve overall health and support healthy ageing. Prime Day, the biggest and the most awaited shopping event of the year for Prime members on Amazon.in is two days of great deals, savings, blockbuster entertainment, new launches, and much more. It kicks off July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and runs through July 24, 2022.

“As part of our commitment to health & well-being of every household, we have developed the new Dabur Himalayan Shilajit. It is a 100% pure form of Shilajit extracted from the 20,000 Ft. & above heights of Himalaya that preserves the natural goodness, vital nutrients, rich aroma, and true flavor. It contains >80% Fulvic Acid which improves overall health and supports healthy ageing with its superior anti-oxidant We are confident that the new product will not only be liked by millions as a healthy habit in hectic lives, but will also be a great choice for overall immunity booster.” Smerth Khanna, Head of Ecommerce and Modern Trade, Dabur India Ltd said.

“Dabur Himalayan Shilajit is 100% Pure, with no fillers and additives. It is a natural revitalizer that contains more than 80% Fulvic Acid to provide superior anti-oxidant benefits that inhibits the formation of free radicals and subsequently reduce oxidative stress. Sourced from high altitudes of the Himalayas, making it a rich source of 80+ trace minerals and 10 vital minerals. It is loaded with benefits of Ayurveda to improve overall well-being and we are excited to launch this during Amazon Prime Day this year” Mr. Ajay Singh Parihar, Head of Marketing- OTC Healthcare, Dabur India Ltd said.

Priced at Rs. 1450 for 15g. It can be easily consumed by mixing a pea sized ball (250 mg- 500 mg) in a glass of lukewarm water. The product will be launched on Amazon India.

“With the growing focus on health and immunity, customers prefer products that help improve their overall well-being. We are delighted with the launch of ‘’Dabur Himalayan Shilajit”, a natural health booster, for our customers on Amazon.in during the upcoming Prime Day on 23rd and 24th July. Dabur is a household name and brand of choice when it comes to ayurvedic and natural health care products. Through this association, we take a step further in our effort to offer customers a vast and diverse selection, unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery, and a great shopping experience on Amazon.in.” said Mr. Nishant Raman, Amazon India Director – Core Consumables.

“Dabur Himalayan Shilajit has the benefits of Rasayana which improves immunity, fights fatigue and reduces risk of diseases. It contains Medhya which helps relieve stress and anxiety to promote mental well-being. It also has the goodness of Balya to strengthen bones and muscles to build stamina and vitality. Dabur, being the pioneer in the field of Ayurveda, is committed to offering the safest and most effective Ayurveda-based solutions for the health and well-being of every household. The launch of Dabur Himalayan Shilajit is another step forward in the direction of launching products based on the age-old knowledge of Ayurveda in modern-day convenient formats” Mr. Parihar Added.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.

About Amazon India: The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com,Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace.