Cyber Fraudsters on Prowl! Over 1 Cr Swindled, 16 Cases Registered In 20 Days

Bhubaneswar: With the festive season underway in the state, cyber fraudsters are busy swindling lakhs of rupees from people in Bhubaneswar. This is evident from the complaints reported at the Cyber police station.

In the last 20 days, till the 20th of September, 16 cases have been registered in the cyber police station, the police said.

Cyber police station IIC Rashmita Jena informed that the amount of fraud will be more than 1 crore. “All the cases have been investigated or are being investigated and just like the success of cyber police in the previous months, we will succeed in arresting these fraudsters this month also,” IIC Jena asserted.

According to reports, 12 cases of cyber fraud were registered in the police station during the festive season of 2022. “This time the number has reached 14. It cannot be said that the number of cases will not increase in the coming days,” IIC Jena added.

“As cyber fraud cases are increasing day by day, there is a need for people’s awareness,” said the police inspector and urged the people not to share their account details when they get a call from an unknown number.