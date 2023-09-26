‘MO KHATA’ Discounted Price Extended Till Dec 31

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the period for procurement of organic compost ‘MO KHATA’ at a discounted price of Rs 10 per kg till December, 31.

The Housing and Urban Development department has intimated the government’s approval regarding the extension period to all users including Forest and Environment, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water, SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts departments.

The extension has been made in order to dispose of the available stock as well as to popularise the uses of ‘MO Khata’ amongst the people.

Further, the Housing and Urban Development department has asked the concerned departments to issue necessary intimation to all the Sub-ordinate and Field Level offices to continue with the procurement of the Organic Compost at the discounted price of Rs. 10 per KG till December 31 from the MCC outlets across the State.