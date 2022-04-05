Three Killed, 30 Injured In Road Mishap In UP’s Ayodhya

Ayodhya: As many as three persons were killed while 30 others were injured in a road accident on a national highway in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the private bus was on its way from Delhi to Bansi in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar. The bus overturned when it attempted to overtake another vehicle and spun out of control.

The injured passengers were taken to the district hospital in Ayodhya for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard. Further investigation is underway in this connection.