Cuttack admin allows Rolex Circus to continue shows till September 4

Cuttack: Circus shows at Bali Yatra ground in Cuttack will continue till September 4 uninterruptedly, informed the Rolex Circus authorities.

Rolex Circus coordinator Surya Mohanty said, “The district Collector has allowed us to continue our shows till September 4.”

The District Collector and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities had earlier directed the circus authorities to suspend their shows from September 3 to 10.