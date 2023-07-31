Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead In J-K’s Arnia Sector

Jammu: An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Forces (BSF) at around 1.50 am on Monday along the international border in the Arnia sector of RS Pura. A search operation was launched in the area following the encounter.

“In the intervening night of July 30-31, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement across the IB in Arnia border area and an intruder was observed approaching toward BSF fence. The alert troops neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt,” the BSF said in a statement.

The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and a search operation is underway, the officials said, adding that the body is being retrieved from the scene. On July 25, a Pakistani intruder carrying over four kilograms of high-grade heroin was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.