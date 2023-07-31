INDIA Bloc Meeting In Parliament Today

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA alliance pwill hold a meeting on Monday amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament at the Leader of Opposition’s chamber.

The meeting will take place at 9:30 am at Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House, as per news agency ANI. During the meeting, Opposition leaders who went to Manipur will brief about their visit to the strife-torn state to the floor leaders of the INDIA alliance.

The Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the issue of Manipur since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20. Demanding a discussion and answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition parties including Congress have been creating a ruckus in both Houses of the Parliament, stalling its proceedings.