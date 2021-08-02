Five Interesting Board Games You Can Play Online

New Delhi: Board games have become popular pass time as people around the world practicing social distancing and staying at home. Here are some popular board games you can play with your friends in digital platform

7 Wonders

7 Wonders is a long-standing staple title for tabletop gamers and its epic theme and engaging gameplay have earned the civilization game a legion of fans. This card game isn’t the simplest but it’s well worth the learning curve.

You can play 7 Wonders on via an app for IOS and Android and it will allow up to 7 players to play online, with AI opponents also available for when online play isn’t possible. We recommend using a tablet to play to to the complexity of the game and amount of information displayed.

Gloomhaven

Gloomhaven is a co-op board game with a campaign-based structure. Playing as an adventurer you’ll undertake a dark quest, exploring unknown locations and encountering hidden dangers.

The tabletop version is incredibly popular but also incredibly large and expensive. For this reason alone the new Early Access PC app on Steam can be a great alternative. It contains 3D animated locations and characters and is currently undergoing frequent updates in response to community feedback. So get your friends together and get online for some co-op fun, or hit up the single-player mode to learn the ropes.

Hive

Hive is a great choice for a short and simple game that’s unique and fun to play. Both players have a queen bee and must each attempt to surround their opponent’s bee with insects, before their own is surrounded. The abilities of the insects make for fast but engaging tactical gameplay.

You’ll find Hive on PC and Android and it supports cross-platform multiplayer as well as single player options.

Catan

Classic board game Catan, previously known as Settlers of Catan, has an app based on both the original game and the card game, Rivals For Catan. The game is faithful to its roots and features a classic map as well as expansions including Cities & Knights and Seafarers.

You can also play a digital version of Rivals for Catan. All modes can be played against online opponents through a matchmaking system. It also features a chat system, enabling communication between players.

Carcassonne

The German-style tile-based game is another great adaptation of a classic. Quick to learn and easy to play, the tile placing tabletop game has been recreated as an app. Both the base game and the expansions are available in digital form and there are several ways to play.

You can play against 9 different AI players, with up to 5 people passing the device between them or you can play an online multiplayer mode. The online mode links to game center and also features chat, achievements and score logging.