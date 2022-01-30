Budget Session of Parliament to commence on Jan 31

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence tomorrow with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11 AM in Central Hall.

The copy of the President’s address will be tabled in both the Houses and the Economic Survey 2021-22 will be also tabled on the same day in the Parliament.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the year 2022-2023 on 1st of February in the Lok Sabha and its copy will be laid on the Table of the Rajya Sabha soon thereafter. This time it will be a paperless budget.

With a view to ensuring Covid safety protocol, both the Houses of Parliament will function in shifts from Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha proceedings will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM and Lok Sabha from 4 PM to 9 PM. The first part of the Budget Session will continue till the 11th of February and it will have 10 sittings.

The discussion on the motion of thanks to the President for his address and the General Budget are the major items of business for the first part of the session. This time in the Rajya Sabha, the Zero Hour, which usually runs for one hour, has been reduced to 30 minutes. After a month-long recess, the second part of the session will begin from 14th of March and conclude on 8th of April this year in which there will be 19 sittings.

In view of the Budget session of Parliament, the government has convened an all-party meeting tomorrow to seek cooperation from all political parties for smooth functioning of the Budget Session. This meeting will be held virtually in view of the Covid-19 situation at 3 PM. The floor leaders of political parties in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have been invited for the meeting.

On the same day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a virtual meeting of leaders of parties and groups at 5 PM to discuss the agenda for this Budget session. The meeting will take place virtually.