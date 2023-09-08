Congress leader Sura Routray’s son Manmath Routray suspended from party

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader Sura Routray’s son Manmath Routray has been suspended from party for ‘gross violation of discipline’.

Reportedly, Manmath Routray on Wednesday announced that he would not contest the 2024 polls in Odisha on Congress ticket.

Manmath also informed that he will take a final decision next month and will inform the media from which party he will be a candidate during the upcoming election.

Earlier, his father and senior Congress leader Suresh Routray had announced that his younger son Manmath will contest the election from the Jatni assembly constitution on a Congress ticket. However, Manmath himself had not said anything about it.

Manmath said that he wants to work on team opinion rather than individual (his own) opinion in politics. He also said that he has been meeting different political parties and has been discussing things with political team members.