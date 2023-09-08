‘Jawan’ box office collection Day 1: Atlee’s film opens at Rs 150 crore worldwide, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood’s best opening

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ finally hit theatres on September 7. As expected, the film did massive business at the box office on Day 1. It is definitely a blockbuster as ‘Jawan’ created history on its opening day. According to trade reports, the SRK-starrer minted a whopping Rs 75 crore in India. At the worldwide box office, the film collected more than Rs 150 crore. ‘Jawan’ is now the biggest opener of Bollywood of all time.

‘Jawan’ is already touted to be a box office winner. On Day 1, ‘Jawan’ earned Rs 75 crore across all languages in India, according to trade reports. The film saw an overall occupancy of 58.67 per cent in the Hindi version on Thursday. Chennai witnessed the highest occupancy with 81 per cent.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala mentioned on X (formerly known as Twitter) that ‘Jawan’ is looking at Rs 150 crore plus Day 1 opening worldwide (sic).”

‘Jawan’ also grossed AUD 400,000 on Thursday in Australia. Hence, it has become the first Indian film to top the Australian box office. Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the film debuted at number 1 too with NZ$ 79,805 (Rs 39.13 lakh). In Germany, ‘Jawan’ debuted at number 3 spot with Rs 1.30 crore. The film is also off to a flying start in North America, UK and Canada.