Congress Have To Revive Its Connection More With People: Rahul Gandhi To Partymen

Udaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, addressing the party leaders on the last day of the three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur said that the party needs to revive its connection with the people and accept that the same was broken down.

“We have to revive our connection with people and need to accept that it was broken down. We will strengthen it, This will not happen with any short-cut, it requires hard work,” Rahul said.

“The most senior leadership is bluntly told what the Congress party feels. Even regional parties would not tolerate the type of conversations we had. Every day we are attacked because we allow conversation in our party,” he said.

“Now, the politics of this country does not entail a conversion, expression of views and feelings. It is critical for the Union to allow states and people to have a conversation. Because the only alternative to a conversation between the people of India is violence. The mechanisms of this conversation are the institutions that Congress leaders helped create. These institutions belong to the Union of India,” he added.

The party leadership started the final round of deliberations to usher in organisational reforms and articulate the party’s position on key issues and challenges confronting it and the country at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) here.

After the two-day long deliberations on organisational, political, economic, agricultural, social justice and youth-related issues, the dedicated panels formed for the purpose submitted their reports to the Congress President which will be given to the CWC for their final approval.

The leaders have held several rounds of deliberations during the past two days in the six panels formed by the Congress president. Convener of these panels submitted their reports to Sonia Gandhi paving the way for a structured resolution.

The resolution will be adopted at the CWC and the Congress will adopt the ‘Nav Sankalp’ declaration be the outcome of the three-day brainstorming conclave where over 450 Congress leaders from across participated.