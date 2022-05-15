Rs 1 Cr Cash Prize
Sports Min Anurag Thakur Announces Rs 1 Cr Cash Prize To Indian Team After Historic Win At Thomas Cup

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore to the Indian badminton team after historic win at the Thomas Cup.

Lakshya Sen had given India a 1-0 lead after beating Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting in the first match. He came up short in the first game 8-21, but he made a comeback in the second game, before shrugging off a four-point deficit in the third game.

Sen defeated Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a match that lasted for an hour and five minutes.

After this, India had taken a 2-0 lead after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came from a game down to beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

In the third match of the final, Kidambi Srikanth outclassed Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

