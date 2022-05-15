Sports Min Anurag Thakur Announces Rs 1 Cr Cash Prize To Indian Team After Historic Win At Thomas Cup

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore to the Indian badminton team after historic win at the Thomas Cup.

As #TeamIndia defeats 14-time #ThomasCup Champions Indonesia (🇮🇳3-0🇮🇩) to win its 1️⃣st ever #ThomasCup2022, @IndiaSports is proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the team in relaxation of rules to acknowledge this unparalleled feat! Congratulations Team India!! https://t.co/QMVCvBDDZS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 15, 2022

Lakshya Sen had given India a 1-0 lead after beating Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting in the first match. He came up short in the first game 8-21, but he made a comeback in the second game, before shrugging off a four-point deficit in the third game.

Sen defeated Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a match that lasted for an hour and five minutes.

After this, India had taken a 2-0 lead after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came from a game down to beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

In the third match of the final, Kidambi Srikanth outclassed Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.