Commissionerate Police Makes Arrangements For Barabati Parking Lots, Know Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the India-South Africa T20 ODI, scheduled to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack tomorrow, security forces have been beefed up.

In a bid to make all good arrangements for the tie spectators, the Commissionerate police have identified parking lots.

Here are the details:

1. Vehicles coming on the Ring Road via Mata Matha can park at Lower Balijatra Ground.

2. Vehicles coming from Howrah Motors Chhak and Mani Sahu Chhak side can park at Lower Balijatra Ground via Ring Road.

3. Vehicles coming from Chahata Chhak side can park at Lower Balijatra Ground via Kartikeswar Gadda.

4. Vehicles coming from Kanika Chhak, Biju Patnaik Chhak, and Madhusudan Nagar Chhak side can park at Ananda Bhawan Ground.

5. Persons issued with OCA Parking Pass can park their vehicles at OCA Ground by entering through Gate No.1 via Madhusudan statue or Nari Seva Sadan Chhak.

6. Persons issued with passes for vehicle parking at Xavier Ground can park their vehicles on the ground by entering through Gate No. 14 via Bamboo depot and Champaban road.