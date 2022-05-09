College Girl Found Dead At Hotel Room In Bargarh

Bargarh: A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a room of the hotel in Bargarh district today. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Bheluapadar area under Gaisilat PS in the district.

According to reports, one Rahul Bag of Pardhiapali village under Balangir Sadar police limits, who is a friend of the minor girl, had taken her to the hotel room.

On being informed, Bargarh Town police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Police have also detained Rahul, the male friend of the deceased girl, for questioning.

While the exact cause behind the death of the girl is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that he killed the girl over some issues pertaining to love affair.