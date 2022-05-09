Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts A Ring On Her Finger: Here What She Says

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been making headlines after she shared a couple of pictures of herself, in which she can be seen flashing a diamond ring in her ring finger as she smiles with all her heart.

Sonakshi took to her social media handle to share the photos. The actress teased her fans by writing in her caption that she can’t wait to share some “big news” with them and wrote: “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I can’t wait to share it with You.” She added in her post: “Cant believe it was so EZI.”

Take a look at Sonakshi’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

In the pictures, the actress can be seen showing off a huge rock in her ring finger and posing with a mystery man.

It’s not confirmed yet if that’s an engagement ring but the pictures she shared by her on Instagram, do feature Sonakshi posing with a man, who has been cropped from the frame – enough to tease fans.