Cold Wave Grips Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: The cold wave prevailing across Odisha has intensified with at least 11 places in the state recording minimum temperatures of 10°C or below in the last 24 hours.

According to the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar, 30 places in the state recorded minimum temperatures of below 15°C while shallow to dense fog occurred in most places.

Udayagiri in Odisha’s Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state last night with a minimum temperature of 6.5°C.

Other places that recorded minimum temperatures of below 10°C include Kirei (7.0°C), Phulbani (8.5°C), Koraput (8.7°C), Keonjhar (8.8°C), Sundargarh (9.0°C), Jharsuguda (9.2°C), Daringbadi (9.5°C), Angul (9.6°C), Rourkela (9.6°C), and Ranitaal (10°C). The minimum temperature in the Similipal Reserve Forest was around 1°C-2°C.

The minimum temperatures in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were 13.5°C and 13.8°C respectively.