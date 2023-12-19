20 Kg Sandalwood Seized From Bus In Gajapati, Peddler Held

Gajapati: In a major breakthrough, police on Tuesday seized 20 kg of sandalwood being allegedly smuggled in a bus at Kamalapur under Mohana police station limits in Gajapati district and arrested the smuggler.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops conducted a raid at Naka gate and detained the bus carrying the sandalwood. The smuggler was arrested and the sandalwoods were seized.

It is worth mentioning that sandalwoods are often being smuggled in this area. Police have also arrested the smugglers in this connection several times.