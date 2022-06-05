In Pics: Bhubaneswar Students Make Clay Seed Balls, Spread Awareness On World Environment Day

School students in Bhubaneswar’s Unit-4 MLA colony area spread awareness among city dwellers by making clay seed balls on World Environment Day, 2022.

The students moulded clay into a small bowl and put soil inside. Then they poured a seed packet into their soil and added a small amount of water.

They formed the clay into a ball, rolled it in some soil and then took them home to throw them wherever they wanted their flowers to appear.

Once it rains and the sun shines their clay will explode and flowers.

So far, over 300 trees of different ages and species like peepal, banyan, mango, jack fruit, neem, Ashoka and deodar have already been axed in Bhubaneswar to make way for the construction of high-rise apartment complexes for legislators.

Mahanadi Banchao Abhiyan, came after the locals staged a sit-in demanding to stop cutting down the trees. Activists feel that plantation measures should have been taken up before the commencement of the project.