Bombs hurled in Khurda village, 3 injured

Khurda: Three persons were critically injured after some youths hurled bombs in Benapanjari village under Jatni police station in Khurda district on Friday night. The bombs exploded in front of MD Abul Qasim’s house, the police said.

According to reports, two groups of youths entered into a clash during a competition at Jatni Benapanjari village. However, the matter was resolved by the elderly persons at that time.

Later, a group of youths hurled three bombs at Benapanjari’s Tangi Sahi at around 8 pm. Two women and a youth were injured in the blasts. The injured have been admitted to the hospital while Jatni police have reached the village for investigation.

The youths who carried out the bomb attack have been identified and they will be arrested soon, the Jatni police said.