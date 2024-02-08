CM Naveen Receives Copy of Interim Budget on Pen Drive from FM Arukha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday received a copy of the Interim Budget through a pen drive from Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha as part of the Green Budget initiative.

Odisha is one of the pioneer states to adopt complete e-budgeting and Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha is presenting the budget through a tablet which will be available to citizens online, the CM said.

“Happy to receive a copy of Budget4NewOdisha through a pen drive as part of Green Budget initiative. Odisha is one of the pioneer states to adopt complete e-budgeting & Finance Minister Shri Bikram Keshari Arukha is presenting the budget through a tablet which will be available to citizens online”, the Chief Minister wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha on Thursday presented Rs 1.18 lakh crore Vote on Account for the first four months of 2024-25 fiscal in Odisha Assembly.

Arukh said the term of the 16th Assembly will expire within a few months and the General Elections will be held and the Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement by the Election Commission of India.