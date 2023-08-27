CM Naveen Condoles Passing Away of Padma Shri Jayanta Mahapatra; Declares State Funeral

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief and sorrow on the passing away of renowned author and poet Padma Shri Jayanta Mahapatra.

In a message, the Chief Minister described him as a legendary author and poet, who was a genius in both English and Odia literature. He had successfully elevated the reach of Odia literature to a wider circle. His intellect and knowledge were a guiding spirit for many youngsters to write in English literature.

His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life, the CM added.

The Odisha CM has announced that the late poet, Jayanta Mahapatra, will be cremated with full state honours tomorrow.

The CM has wished peace and tranquillity for the departed soul and expressed his deep sympathies for the family members.

Also Read: Eminent Litterateur Jayanta Mahapatra Passes Away At 95