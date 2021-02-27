Class IX Student Found Dead In Govt Hostel In Rayagada

Rayagada: A Class IX student was found dead at a government-run hostel in Kapapadar village under Bissamcuttack police limits in Rayagada district today.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as Biju Huika. He was pursuing ninth standard in Kapapadar High School.

According to available information, Bijju fell ill in the morning. Immediately the hostel in-charge rushed him to Bissamcuttack Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Following the incident, the deceased’s family members alleged negligence on the part of hostel authorities, the reason behind his death.