Central University of Odisha proposes alternative funding for infra development

Koraput/Sunabeda: The Central University of Odisha convened its 33rd Executive Council meeting today. Chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, the meeting was attended by all the members in virtual mode.

Key policy issues as plans relating to the growth of the University were discussed in the meeting. The prime concern was to generate funds for the growth of the University. Therefore, the Executive Council has resolved to request the Government to sanction Rs. 129 Crore for infrastructural development of the University through Project Mode of Funding.

The members discussed the problems emanating from an underprivileged area like Koraput from where most of the students come from. The problems confronting the poor and tribal communities were discussed in particular. As the CUO source of income is only through student admissions and their fee, it cannot be increased further which will be an additional burden on the students.

Therefore, the University is not in a position to obtain HEFA loan and pay interest. So the Executive Council passed resolution to request MoE to sanction the funds through project mode.

Further, the Executive Council has advised to start new courses in the next academic session.