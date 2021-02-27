1st Ollywood Biopic On Freedom Fighter Raghu Pattnaik To Hit Theatres On April 25

Bhubaneswar: First Ollywood Biopic on freedom fighter Raghu Pattnaik, titled Sahid Raghu Sardar, will hit the theatres on April 25, the makers announced on Saturday.

Helmed by director Rajeeb Mohanty, the story revolves around Raghu Pattnaik, a native of Barala village in Bayalis Mauja in Cuttack district.

Actor Debashis Patra and Kabya Kiran will be seen playing the lead characters in the film.

Apart from Debashis and Kabya, the film also stars Pintu Nanda, Akhaya Bastia, Jina, Rudra, Twinkle and Santosh in pivotal roles.

The songs of the movie have been penned by Arun Mantri, Bijaya Malla and Ranjan Das while Bikash Sukla has scored the music. Popular singers Humane Sagar, Asima Panda and Dipty Rekha have rendered voice for the songs.

The movie is produced by Biswanath Patnaik under the banner Lok Vikash Cine Productions.