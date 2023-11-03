Class 10 student kills self after principal takes away his mobile phone

Khurda: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 boy student of a private school in Khurda town was found hanging from a tree on the school premises on Friday. The deceased belonged to Gajapati district and was studying in the school as a hostel boarder.

According to reports, this an unfortunate incident has taken place in a school in Khurda Town police area limits. The student ended his life for a mobile. It is suspected that a student committed suicide as the school principal took away his mobile.

The principal took the student’s mobile last night, this allegedly led to the death of the student. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, recovered the body and started investigation.