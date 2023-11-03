Finance Agent arrested for faking his own kidnapping to get rid of debts

Bargarh: A businessman from Bargarh district of Odisha made up his own kidnapping story to get rid of the debts of Rs.80 lakhs, caught by police.

As per reports, the accused named Sunil Agarwal bought grains from several rice mill owners in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Boudh districts by deferred payments. But he failed to pay the rice mill owners and lost a bet of Rs. 80 lakhs.

Following this,the rice millers also complained to the police against Sunil for cheating them. To escape from the mounting troubles, the accused cooked a fake abduction story.

The police initiated an investigation regarding this matter and found out many cheating cases were filed against Sunil and trapped him in Raipur.