Chief Electoral Officer Reviews Poll Preparedness in Nabarangpur District

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal reviewed the preparedness for the ensuing elections in Nabarangpur district.

The CEO along with Additional DG Police and State Police Nodal Officer Sanjay Kumar reviewed various aspects of election preparations in the district.

DIGP (South Western Range) Charan Singh Meena has also participated in this review and took stock of the law and order situation.

Dhal reviewed the various aspects of the election preparations in Nabarangpur district keeping in view the upcoming simultaneous general election-2024. He held a detailed discussion with all the officials engaged in the election duty of Nabarangpur district. He discussed various aspects of election management such as law and order situation, increase in voting rate, polling centers, voter facilities, opinions and proposals of political parties, use of various applications issued by the Election Commission of India etc.

Along with this, he also inquired about the steps being taken to conduct the elections with the officials of all the departments.

The Chief Electoral Officer directed the officials of the concerned departments such as forest, transport, police, unemployment and state GST departments to work in harmony with each other.

Later, the Chief Electoral Officer visited the EVM and VVPAT warehouses of the district and reviewed the security and related arrangements there.

Talking to the media representatives, he said that the district administration has made all arrangements for free, fair, impartial and participatory elections for all.

Dhal sought the help of the media to create a social awareness about the polls and conduct the polls in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Nabarangpur Collector Kamal Lochan Mishra and other officials were present during the review.