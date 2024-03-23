4 Easy Steps To Improve Greenhouse Efficiency

Growing awareness about nutrition is engaging people to look for fresh and organic produce that has been grown using sustainable agricultural practices. People are questioning their carbon footprint and attribute everything they consume as a component in this calculation. As a resolve to reduce wastage, people are looking to buy food and clothes that are plant-based, less harmful to the planet, and completely biodegradable.

Owing to this newfound enthusiasm coupled with governments and agri-bodies’ contribution towards maintaining nutrient-rich food on the table, a trend to grow using greenhouse energy curtains is a popular concept.

Farm-to-fork restaurants are favoured by the wok and Gen Z categories who are conscious about what goes into their stomach. A rising number of people are going back to the roots and giving due importance to gut health which is the contention area for every health problem in the body when neglected. This vibe helps the farmers to capitalize on higher prices and quicker crop cycles for premium niche crops. The quality consistency of their produce is maintained using commercial automated greenhouses.

The greenhouse advantages list is exhaustive and compelling enough for the neighbourhood farmer to consider giving it a shot. With every effort to make this space tech-driven with features such as innovative irrigation solutions, there is optimum use of limited resources like groundwater. It also translates to implied energy savings as the need to use external borewells to pump water using electricity is limited. When renewable sources of energy such as solar panels have enlisted the job to provide a power source, there is further eco-friendly farm operating and demonstrating sustainable development. Irrespective of external weather conditions farmers can now produce anything they want. A farmer can expand their produce line instead of being labelled as a strawberry farmer or citrus farmer.

Power Your Greenhouse For Efficiency Potential

A greenhouse can be a simple DIY project with few poles and poly sheets or a professionally executed space that meets the parameters of location, structure, and budget that you set up. Here are a few pointers that will help you improve the efficiency of your greenhouse:

Know The Type

Once you have allocated the ideal location that gets the most sun, preferably a south or south-west spot, the next step is choosing the type of greenhouse you want to execute. The structure and materials used for a greenhouse will determine its type. Depending on the usage and functional purpose of the greenhouse one can decide further. A traditional glass greenhouse looks elegant in the backyard and can even be an extension of the house acting as a sunroom filled with various plants. The sunlight transcends through the transparent walls creating the perfect setting for a family event. A polycarbonate greenhouse can be used in large-scale commercial farming. Here the panels trap the heat and make it an ideal choice for farmers looking to grow warm-climate produce in colder regions. These structures come in various sizes and are often extendable.

Know The Soil

Depending on what you intend to grow consistently you will have to back work on the soil or no soil medium. Soil requirements of a few plants are very specific. It is acceptable that plants that need extra care and are susceptible to more pests are usually grown in greenhouses. Flower farms like growing tall stalk roses, peonies, carnations, tulips, and hydrangeas for floral decoration requirements. With wedding planners queuing up for variety this business can meet the demand only when they use controlled mechanisms to grow plants.

These plants also need a very specific potting mix that is well-drained, and not clay-type soil. Most flowering plants prefer acidic at the same time, not soil that does not dry up at all. It is necessary to understand the soil requirements and keep amending them now and then for better yields.

Hydroponics is a great solution for plants with shallow root systems like herbs and greens. Lettuces, basil, thyme, and a variety of peppers and cucumbers go into healthy salads and smoothies. They have a niche market and will never be a dead investment. Even in a limited space, a successful hydroponic greenhouse unit can be executed.

Automate The Set-up

Greenhouse operations can be automated with smart sensors and robots that can work around the clock to keep a tab. You can rest while these innovative systems check the moisture levels in the air and soil. If the top soil is dry then the plants are watered thoroughly. This not only saves water but also provides the plants with just sufficient amounts and avoids over-watering which can wilt and slowly kill a plant. Depending on the plants that are grown the temperature sensor will adapt and change the course to maintain the desired level. Be it a cool breeze for the herbs or a tropical climate for mangoes, you can wish for anything and make it happen in a greenhouse farm.

Use Thermal Curtains

A greenhouse with glass panes and polycarbonate sheets does trap the heat. This process can be exacerbated with the use of energy or thermal curtains. These curtains can be rolled back when the heat levels adjust and the climate becomes ideal for growing plants. Specifically in cold climate regions, greenhouses with energy curtains help save on heating costs. In extreme summers they act as shade curtains protecting the crop from the sun’s scorching heat. In a few plants, photo control can help the plant achieve its best commercial value. These curtains can help block the light completely in such cases.

Conclusion:

The efficiency of any project depends on the planning and ability to adjust dynamically to the changes. A greenhouse is no different. If you don’t plan before execution, there will be many unpleasant surprises that will escalate the cost and prove to be a disaster. If you are overpowered with the information and find it daunting, take the help of a professional consultant. Check a few vendors and meet them personally to see if you can commission them to execute this project for you. Despite all the help, remember it’s your project, and you need to dirty your hands for the best results.