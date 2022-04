Make Odisha a gateway to global maritime trade: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of National Maritime Day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reaffirmed his commitment to make Odisha a gateway to global maritime trade.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Oceans provide the main transport arteries for global trade and drive economy. On National Maritime Day, let’s celebrate Odisha’s glorious seafaring heritage and reaffirm commitment to make Odisha a gateway to global maritime trade.”

Oceans provide the main transport arteries for global trade and drive economy. On #NationalMaritimeDay, let’s celebrate #Odisha's glorious seafaring heritage and reaffirm commitment to make Odisha a gateway to global maritime trade. pic.twitter.com/TirRvt291R — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 5, 2022

India celebrates National Maritime Day every year on April 5.