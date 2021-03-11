Five Best Foods For Upset Stomach

New Delhi: When your stomach is upset, you want to make sure you’re doing everything to mitigate the symptoms and feel better. You want easy-to-digest food. It’s best to avoid anything high in fiber or fat, and to stick with simple carbohydrates and lean protein sources that the body can break down easily.

Since stomach issues can signal more serious underlying health problems, seek medical attention as soon as possible if an upset stomach lasts longer than three days.

White Rice

Low in fiber and high in simple carbohydrates, white rice is easy to digest—a major plus when your stomach is on the fritz. It’s especially settling if you’re nauseous

Bananas

With their soft and comforting texture, bananas are easy to absorb and digest. Plus, their soluble fiber helps, well, thicken things up, if you’re suffering from diarrhea. Just avoid them if you’re feeling nauseous; the smell might make you feel worse if you’re not typically a banana fan.

Kombucha

As much as you might love sipping on ginger ale when you’re feeling under the weather, kombucha is a better-for-you, lower-sugar option. Many kombuchas taste somewhat similar to ginger ale and contain probiotics, which can contribute to a healthy gut microbiome and thus help reduce inflammation.

Applesauce

There’s a reason hospitals often give applesauce to gastrointestinal surgery patients, says Goldberg. Applesauce contains pectin, a thickening fiber found in apples, which works wonders when you have diarrhea. Plus, it’s easy to get down when you don’t feel like chewing much.

Sweet potatoes

Another stomach-loving carbohydrates, sweet potatoes are rich in easy-to-digest starch. “The bonus is that they’re high in potassium, which is important for restoring electrolytes lost in diarrhea or vomiting.