Chandrababu Naidu tests COVID-19 positive

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19.

The leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday tweeted that he has tested positive.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions,” Chandrababu Naidu wrote.

“I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,” he added.

He has isolated himself at his residence at Undavalli in Amravati.