Comedian Kenny Sebastian Marries Tracy Alison Get Married

Goa: Popular stand-up comedian Kenneth Sebastian, known by his stage name Kenny Sebastian, got married in a private ceremony in Goa.

Kenny Sebastian married his girlfriend Tracy Alison in what can best be described as a dreamy white wedding in the presence of friends and family.

Soon enough, friends and colleagues of Kenny Sebastian shared pictures on social media much to the delight of his fans. Tracy Alison, whose Instagram bio reveals that she is a dentist, looked lovely in a traditional white gown while Kenny Sebastian matched her in a white suit.

Kenny Sebastian is known for his comedy specials Don’t Be That Guy and The Most Interesting Person In The Room. He also served as a judge on the first two seasons of Comicstaan.