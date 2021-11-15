Central University Of Odisha Celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on the occasion of the birth anniversary of brave tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on 15 November.

Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Vice-Chancellor I/c.; Dr. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar; Dr. Ram Shankar, Controller of Examination, Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer; Students, faculty members and staff of the University present on the occasion and offer floral tributes to the portrait of Birsa Munda.

Prof. Palita, outlined the life and history of Bhagaban Birsa Munda and his struggle against the exploitation of British Sarkar. He said “at a young age revolutionary movements and struggles organized by the great tribal leader Bhagawan Birsa Munda were marked by his immense courage and supreme sacrifice. Tribal movements in different regions of the country against the British colonial rule got linked with the national freedom struggle and inspired Indians all over the country”. He opined that we need to work for all round development of tribals of the region and that will be befitting tribute to Birsa Munda.

Prof. Das highlighted the struggle and major contribution of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He said “Birsa Munda fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial system and spearheaded movement against British oppression”. He advised students to learn from the life of Birsa Munda and voice against exploitation and oppression to take the country forward.

Dr. Ram Shankar opined that Birsa Munda’s life gives us the message that “don’t need a big age to grow up if you have committed to do something for betterment of the society and you open your mind to take the society forward by fighting for equality and equality over all the inequalities in the society”. He extended the vote of thanks. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer of the University.

The University planned to celebrate the day for a week up to 22 November 2021 starting from today. Essay writing activities on the glorious history of tribal people, culture and achievements will be organized during this week.