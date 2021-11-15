COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 254 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 254 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 96 from Khordha
  • 27 from Cuttack
  • 12 from Jajapur
  • 12 from Sambalpur
  • 11 from Baleswar
  • 11 from Sundargarh
  • 10 from Gajapati
  • 9 from Puri
  • 6 from Kendrapara
  • 4 from Dhenkanal
  • 4 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 4 from Nuapada
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Boudh
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 3 from Kalahandi
  • 3 from Nayagarh
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Jharsuguda
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 23 from State Pool

With another 254 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,34,759, said the H & FW Dept.

