Another 254 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 254 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 96 from Khordha
- 27 from Cuttack
- 12 from Jajapur
- 12 from Sambalpur
- 11 from Baleswar
- 11 from Sundargarh
- 10 from Gajapati
- 9 from Puri
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 4 from Dhenkanal
- 4 from Jagatsinghpur
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 4 from Nuapada
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Boudh
- 3 from Ganjam
- 3 from Kalahandi
- 3 from Nayagarh
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Jharsuguda
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 23 from State Pool
With another 254 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,34,759, said the H & FW Dept.