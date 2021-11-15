Another 254 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 254 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

96 from Khordha

27 from Cuttack

12 from Jajapur

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Baleswar

11 from Sundargarh

10 from Gajapati

9 from Puri

6 from Kendrapara

4 from Dhenkanal

4 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Nuapada

3 from Bolangir

3 from Boudh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Koraput

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Keonjhar

23 from State Pool

With another 254 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Monday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,34,759, said the H & FW Dept.