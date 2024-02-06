Celebrating Language & Culture Through Art At Ekamra Utsav

Bhubaneswar: A night of art and expression unfolded at the Exhibition Grounds on Tuesday, wherein the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) hosted a captivating evening, as part of the Ekamra Utsav celebrations, where the essence of language and its role in shaping the future echoed through performances and discussions.

The 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman, V Karthik Pandian, joined the event as the Chief Guest, and appreciated the rich tradition and culture of the state, while also promising to leave no stone unturned in making sure, the rich heritage of Odisha is known globally.

5T Chairman felicitated Padma Shri Guru Aruna Mohanty, world-renowned Odissi performer, innovative choreographer and master educator, on stage, a gesture that resonated with the audience. Pandian, alongside Mohanty and other dance artists, captured memorable moments through photographs, capturing the essence of the occasion.

Moreover, Pandian acknowledged the contributions of senior luminaries in the field of art, underscoring his commitment to promoting and celebrating artistic excellence.

The 5T Chairman also felicitated 21 individuals for their contributions to the realm of art.

The Minister, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Rita Sahu, Khurdha MLA Jyotendra Nath Mitra and BDA Vice President Balwant Singh, were also present.

Amidst the enchanting rhythms of Odissi dance by Guru Aruna Mohanty and the troupe, the audience revelled in the culture woven with passion and grace.

Additionally, Kuna Tripathi, chairman of the Odisha Film Development Corporation, infused humour and insight by celebrating the diverse linguistic heritage of Odisha, affirming that language is indeed the harbinger of the future.

Krishna Beura mesmerised all, with his soulful voice

The evening culminated with the mesmerising performance of the “Bubha Budhi” drama, resonating with a powerful message about the significance of the mother tongue.

Through heart-touching portrayals by Pragya Ranjan Khatua, Shankar, and others, the play underscored the deep connection between language and identity, echoing the sentiment, “We are Odia, our language is Odia.”

Amid changing times, the essence of heritage and learning endure, embodying the timeless adage: “Language is the future.”

More than 5,000 spectators revelled in the cultural splendour, embracing the myriad languages and traditions that define the Odisha landscape.