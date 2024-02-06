ICC U19 World Cup: India reach finals after thrilling win over hosts South Africa

India chased down 245 against South Africa in their ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in Benoni with Sachin Dhas and Uday Saharan leading the charge.

India has secured its place as the first finalist of the Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa, defeating South Africa’s U19 team by two wickets at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Despite their poor start, India’s U19 team managed to chase the target of 245 runs, thanks to captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas, who put up a partnership of 176 runs. Although Dhas fell short of a century, getting out on 96 runs, Saharan came back to the crease after scoring 81 runs off 124 balls to level the scores.

India’s captain made an excellent decision by choosing to field first, and his bowlers backed up his choice by keeping the opposition under control for most of the innings.

The Proteas were struggling at 163/4 after 40 overs, and some late impetus allowed them to reach a competitive total. Although South African players Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Richard Seletswane scored fifties, they were unable to take their team to victory.

India managed to clinch the win with seven balls remaining, although they lost a few wickets towards the end, making it a little close for comfort.