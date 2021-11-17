CBI Arrests Dhenkanal Man For Sharing Child Pornography Content, Earning Money

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Surendra Nayak, a youth from Dhenkanal district for his alleged involvement in circulating, storing and viewing Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) through various social media platforms and messaging groups.

Nayak’s arrest comes a day after a CBI team, that had gone to the former’s residence at Colony Sahi in Dhenkanal for questioning in connection with online child sexual abuse and exploitation, was assaulted by the locals for grilling Surendra for long hours.

According to CBI officials, Nayak has been arrested for sharing and circulating pornographic content on various social media platforms for monetary gains. His laptop, mobile phone and other electronic gadgets have been seized.

Nayak had confessed to have created a group where he used to share links of adult contents. By this mean, he has received around Rs 2000, officials said.