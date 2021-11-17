Odisha District Court Exams To Be Held On Dec 26

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has asked various district and sessions courts in the state to conduct written examinations for various Group-C posts.

The notification said that the written examinations will be conducted in accordance with the respective judgeships on December 26 this year.

In a letter, the Additional Co-ordinator, Arbitration Center, High Court of Orissa said, “With reference to the subject noted above, I am directed to say that the Court after careful consideration of the matter have been pleased to direct you to take steps for holding the Written Examination on 26.12.2021 (Sunday) for recruitment to various posts in Group-‘C’ cadre .”

“The Judgeships proceed with the recruitment process as per the provisions contained in the Orissa District & Subordinate Courts’ Non- Judicial Staff Services (Method of Recruitment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 2008 & amendment Rules, 2010 thereto, strictly adhering to the COVID guidelines issued by the State Government from time to time,” the letter read.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that various district courts of the state will conduct the examinations on the above-cited date, i.e; December 26th, 2021.

This year, the District & Sessions Judge, Angul / Balasore / Bargarh / Boudh / Deogarh / Dhenkanal / Ganjam at Berhampur / Gajapati at Paralakhemundi / )agatsinghpur / Jajpur / Jharsuguda / Kalahandi at Bhawanipatna / Kandhamal, Phulbani / Kendrapara / Keonjhar / Koraput at Jeypore / Malkangiri / Mayurbhanj, Baripada / Nabarangpur / Nayagarh / Nuapada / Puri / Rayagada / Sambalpur / Sonepur / Sundargarh had released their recruitment process to fill the vacant Group C posts.