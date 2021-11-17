Say Goodbye To Facial Pores With These Remedies

New Delhi: We all hate those ugly open pores on our face or skin. They are basically an opening on the surface of the skin. Despite makeup, one skin affliction that still surfaces is open pores. Try these common home remedies to deal with this problem.

Use cucumber and lemon

The humble cucumber is the best way to bid goodbye to enlarged pores because the high silica content in the vegetable not only imparts a youthful look to the skin but also helps in tightening the large pores. Use lemon for better results as the astringent in the lemon will reduce the appearance of the ugly pores. Mix two tablespoons of cucumber juice with one tablespoon of lemon juice to make a pack. Now, apply the concoction to your face with a cotton ball. Let the juice dry out and wash your face with cold water thereafter.

Banana peel

Banana peel contains lutein, which is an antioxidant, that aids skin nourishment. Also, banana peels consist of potassium which promotes flawless skin. Just pick up a banana peel and rub it against your skin in a circular motion. Continue to rub for fifteen minutes and then wash your face with cold water. Trying this remedy twice a week will shrink your large pores to a great extent.

Fuller’s Earth

Fuller’s Earth or Multani Mitti not only reduces pimples but is also helpful in reducing pores as it’s very good at absorbing oil and dirt from open pores. Also, it helps in exfoliating dead skin cells. Using it once a week can tighten your pores. All you need is two tablespoons of Fuller’s Earth and some water to make a thick paste. Apply this paste to your face and leave it to dry. Once it dries up, wash your face with cold water.

Turmeric

turmeric reduces skin inflammation (it kills the bacteria growing inside the pores), it in turn reduces swelling around the pores. Take one teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix it with a few drops of water to form a thin paste. Now, apply the paste to your skin and leave it for ten minutes. Wash with cold water thereafter.