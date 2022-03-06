Carcass Of Elephant With Tusks Missing Found In Deogarh

Deogarh: The carcass of an elephant was found inside the Barkote forest range in Deogarh district’s Kadpada on Sunday.

After getting information a team of forest officials along with a veterinary doctor reached the spot and found that the tusks of the elephant had been extracted by poachers

While the wildlife experts suspect it to be a case of poaching as its tusks are cut and stolen, forest officials ruled out any such possibility.

The officials added that the animal was believed to have been killed around 10-days ago.

Admitting the tusks had been stolen, the forest officials said efforts were on to nab the culprits.