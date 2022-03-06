Wildfire in Uljin: IU, Kim Go Eun, Lee Byung Hun, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, Song Kang Ho Make Generous Donations

Seoul: The fire, which began on Friday morning on a mountain in the seaside town of Uljin and has spread across more than 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) to the nearby city of Samcheok, destroyed at least 159 homes and 46 other buildings and prompted the evacuation of more than 6,200 people.

IU and Kim Go Eun have donated to help victims of the ongoing wildfire in Uljin. Lee Byung Hun, Hyeri, and Song Kang Ho have donated to help the victims of the wildfire in Uljin.

On Friday, March 4, a large wildfire began on the eastern coast of Korea on a mountain near the seaside town of Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province. It spread to the nearby city of Samcheok in Gangwon Province and has destroyed more than a hundred homes and evacuated thousands of people.

According to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief on March 6, Lee Byung Hun made a donation of 100 million won (approximately $82,200) to be used towards emergency relief for the victims affected by the wildfire. The actor made the decision to donate after hearing that around 150 houses had been lost to the fire and that the victims were in desperate need of temporary housing.

Hyeri immediately contacted them to determine how best to help the victims. She then asked for her donation of 50 million won (approximately $41,100) to be used to provide aid to the firefighters and to children from low-income families.

Actor Song Kang Ho also made a donation of 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Association.

On March 5, the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief stated that IU had donated 100 million won (about $82,200) for the support of temporary housing for victims of the fire.

Actress Kim Go Eun also donated to the Hope Bridge Association, giving 50 million won (about $41,100) for the use of victims and for recovery efforts in the region.