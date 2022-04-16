Captain KL Rahul’s Super Ton Hands Mumbai Their 6th Loss In A Row

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul’s unbeaten 103-run knock helped the new IPL team to defeat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

Though Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav showed glimpses of brilliance, they failed to stay at the crease for a long haul.

In the end, Kieron Pollard tried his best but Mumbai Indians stumbled to a sixth loss in a row.

After being asked to bat first, KL Rahul was at his scintillating best and following this, Lucknow Super Giants posted 199/4 in 20 overs.

Earlier, the 72-run stand between Manish Pandey and KL Rahul came to an end in the 14th over as Murugan Ashwin clean bowled Pandey.

The right-handed batter departed after scoring 38. Marcus Stoinis also departed early as he was dismissed after scoring just 10.

Lucknow Super Giants had gotten off to a solid start as openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock put on 52 runs.

Coming into today’s game against LSG, head coach Mahela Jayawardene was fairly confident that Rohit Sharma was going to come through sooner or later in the tournament.

At the end of the day it proved to be too much for Mumbai who have now lost their sixth match in a row, while Lucknow have moved up the order with eight points to their name and look like a very strong group of players who are gelling well at the moment.