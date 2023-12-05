Cabinet Approves Proposal To Amend Odisha Government Land Settlement Rules 1983

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a proposal of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department for amendment of the Odisha Government Land Settlement Rules 1983.

The amendment will help resolve the long pending land issues of Puri Municipality and wasteland lease for homestead purposes in Bhubaneswar and Jatni Tahasils of Khurda district.

The amendment will provide for the manner for settlement of land earlier leased out by Puri Municipality under the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 or under any other law which was in force at the time of granting of such lease, with the persons presently in occupation of such land.

Also, it will provide for the procedure for conversion of lease-hold into free-hold of the Government land leased out for homestead purposes in favour of homesteadless persons in areas coming under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Tahasil and Jatni Tahasil of Khordha district.

Further, it will enhance the annual family income limit of poor-class people as specified under Rule 3 (3) (1) of the said Rules from the existing Rs 8,400 to Rs 3,00,000 and also enhance the annual family income slab of middle-class people as specified under Rule 3 (3) (ii) of the said Rules from the existing “between Rs 8,400 and Rs 30,000” to “between Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 8,00,000.